Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Brighton Van Collision on Grand Junction Road

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries following a collision with a van on Grand Junction Road, Brighton, on Wednesday morning, May 13. Emergency services responded to the incident at around 10.25am, and Sussex Police have launched an appeal for witnesses to help their ongoing investigation.

Serious Injuries Reported

Sussex Police confirmed the motorcyclist was seriously hurt in the collision and has been taken to hospital for urgent treatment. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

Police Seek Witnesses

Officers are urging anyone who witnessed the collision or captured it on a dashcam to come forward. Sussex Police emphasised the importance of public assistance to piece together how the crash occurred.

How To Help

Anyone with information is asked to email Sussex Police quoting serial 368 of 13/05.

Providing dashcam footage or eyewitness accounts could prove vital.

Local Road Safety Focus

Grand Junction Road is a busy route within Brighton, and this incident highlights ongoing concerns about safety for motorcyclists and other road users in the area.