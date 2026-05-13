Alexander Jesus Jailed Over Decade for Warwickshire Rape Attacks

Alexander Jesus, 23, of Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, was sentenced to over ten years in prison after being convicted of repeatedly raping and sexually assaulting a vulnerable woman in her home in March 2024. Warwickshire Police launched a rigorous investigation following the victim’s report, leading to Jesus’s arrest and charge. The case was heard at Warwick Crown Court, where Jesus showed no remorse and denied the allegations, which the court rejected.

Violent Sexual Offender Sentenced

The judge described Jesus as a violent sexual offender before imposing a ten-year prison term plus an extended four-year licence period. In addition, Jesus must sign the Sex Offenders Register for life, ensuring strict supervision after release.

Brave Survivor Steps Forward

The victim attended a Sexual Abuse Referral Centre just after the attacks and found the courage to report the crimes to police, who praised her bravery throughout the legal process.

Police And Court Praise

Warwickshire Police and the courts received commendations for their swift investigation and effective prosecution, highlighting their role in protecting the public from this dangerous individual.