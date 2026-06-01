Serious M11 Crash Closes Both Directions in Cambridgeshire

The M11 motorway in Cambridgeshire is closed in both directions between junction 9 (Little Chesterford) and junction 9A (Stump Cross) following a serious collision involving a car and a motorcycle. Cambridgeshire Police and National Highways Traffic Officers are at the scene managing traffic and emergency response. The closure has caused significant travel delays and disruption to local traffic.

Road Closure Details

The incident has forced the full closure of the carriageway in both directions. Motorists are advised that this will impact travel times and to expect delays as emergency services work to clear the scene.

Diverted Routes For Northbound Traffic

Exit M11 at junction 9 northbound.

Continue on M11 northbound to junction 10.

Take third exit onto the A505 towards Whittlesford.

At A505/A1301 roundabout, take the third exit onto A1301.

At M11/A11/A1301 junction, take first exit onto A11 northbound.

Southbound Traffic Diversions

Exit M11 at junction 9A southbound.

Join A1310 northbound to the A505 roundabout.

Take A505 westbound towards M11 junction 10.

Re-join M11 to continue southbound journey.

Travel Advice

Drivers affected by the closure are urged to allow extra time for journeys, consider alternative routes, or delay travel if possible. Authorities continue to monitor and manage the incident to restore normal traffic flow as soon as possible.