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BRING HIM HOME Rayaan Kimera Missing From SE19 London Since 29 May Police Appeal

Rayaan Kimera Missing From SE19 London Since 29 May Police Appeal

Rayaan Kimera, aged 15, has been missing from SE19, London, since the early morning of 29 May 2026. He was last seen leaving his home at approximately 6:09am. The Metropolitan Police are urgently appealing for information to help locate Rayaan.

Last Known Whereabouts

Rayaan was last spotted leaving his residence in the SE19 area shortly after 6am on 29 May. Concerns are growing as no sightings have been confirmed since then.

Police Urge Public Help

The Metropolitan Police have issued a public appeal requesting anyone who has seen Rayaan or holds any information to come forward. They have provided the CAD reference number CAD 9748/29May26 for all reports.

Contact Details Provided

  • Parent or family can be reached at +44 7881 513170
  • Information can also be passed to the Metropolitan Police, quoting the CAD reference

Check Footage And Share

Authorities ask anyone with CCTV, Ring doorbell, or dashcam footage in the SE19 area around the time of disappearance to review and share any relevant clips to assist in the search effort. If you have seen Rayaan or have any information, please contact the family or Metropolitan Police immediately.

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