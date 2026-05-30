Chelsea Trolls Arsenal With Champions League Trophy Post After Final Loss

Chelsea’s official Instagram account sparked a frenzy on social media after posting a photo of their Champions League trophy at Stamford Bridge moments after Arsenal lost the final on penalties to Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest on Saturday. The post, captioned “Come and visit London’s Home of Trophies,” came seconds after PSG sealed a 5-4 penalty shootout win following a 1-1 draw after extra time at the Puskás Aréna.

Arsenals Champions League Heartbreak

Arsenal looked set for glory when Kai Havertz scored early in the sixth minute, but Ousmane Dembélé’s 65th-minute penalty levelled the game. Despite extra time, neither team could break the deadlock, and Arsenal ultimately missed the decisive penalty, handing PSG back-to-back Champions League titles.

Chelsea’s Perfect Timing

The Chelsea FC Instagram team posted the trophy image with the phrase “The Pride of London” alongside a call to action for stadium tours. The timing of the post was viewed by many as a direct jab at Arsenal’s crushing defeat, highlighting Chelsea’s own Champions League wins in 2012 and 2021.

Fan Reactions Ignite Online

The post rapidly gained over 16,000 likes and more than 1,400 comments, sparking a heated reaction. Arsenal fans expressed outrage, while Chelsea supporters praised the social media team’s cheeky and bold move. One typical comment simply read: “Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah,” reflecting the mood of many Chelsea fans.

Rivalry Spills Onto Social Media

This latest episode continues the long-running London football rivalry playing out on social media, with Chelsea’s precise post-launch at the moment Arsenal’s European dream collapsed seen as a masterclass in football trolling.