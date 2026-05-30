Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

FOOTBALL FEUD Chelsea Trolls Arsenal With Champions League Trophy Post After Final Loss

Chelsea Trolls Arsenal With Champions League Trophy Post After Final Loss

  Chelsea’s official Instagram account sparked a frenzy on social media after posting a photo of their Champions League trophy at Stamford Bridge moments after Arsenal lost the final on penalties to Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest on Saturday. The post, captioned “Come and visit London’s Home of Trophies,” came seconds after PSG sealed a 5-4 penalty shootout win following a 1-1 draw after extra time at the Puskás Aréna.

Arsenals Champions League Heartbreak

Arsenal looked set for glory when Kai Havertz scored early in the sixth minute, but Ousmane Dembélé’s 65th-minute penalty levelled the game. Despite extra time, neither team could break the deadlock, and Arsenal ultimately missed the decisive penalty, handing PSG back-to-back Champions League titles.

Chelsea’s Perfect Timing

The Chelsea FC Instagram team posted the trophy image with the phrase “The Pride of London” alongside a call to action for stadium tours. The timing of the post was viewed by many as a direct jab at Arsenal’s crushing defeat, highlighting Chelsea’s own Champions League wins in 2012 and 2021.

Fan Reactions Ignite Online

The post rapidly gained over 16,000 likes and more than 1,400 comments, sparking a heated reaction. Arsenal fans expressed outrage, while Chelsea supporters praised the social media team’s cheeky and bold move. One typical comment simply read: “Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah,” reflecting the mood of many Chelsea fans.

Rivalry Spills Onto Social Media

This latest episode continues the long-running London football rivalry playing out on social media, with Chelsea’s precise post-launch at the moment Arsenal’s European dream collapsed seen as a masterclass in football trolling.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Mother and Son Jailed After 13-Mile Revenge Car Chase in Essex

POLICE PURSUIT Mother and Son Jailed After 13-Mile Revenge Car Chase in Essex

UK News
Ex-Partner Jailed for Murder of Halyna Hoisan in Greenwich

FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Ex-Partner Jailed for Murder of Halyna Hoisan in Greenwich

Court News, UK News
Rasheed Jama Jailed for Hate Crimes in Cardiff Crown Court

HATE CRIME Rasheed Jama Jailed for Hate Crimes in Cardiff Crown Court

UK News
Zakaria Mohammed Jailed After Sex Attack on Train in West Drayton

TRAIN ATTACK Zakaria Mohammed Jailed After Sex Attack on Train in West Drayton

UK News
Firefighters Tackle Roof Blaze at Fairlight Home in East Sussex

FIRE ALERT Firefighters Tackle Roof Blaze at Fairlight Home in East Sussex

UK News
16-Year-Old Charlie Noble 12th UK Heatwave Open Water Drowning

WATER TRAGEDY 16-Year-Old Charlie Noble 12th UK Heatwave Open Water Drowning

UK News
Hartlepool Axe Murder Trial Begins Over Fatal Attack on Childhood Friend

TRIAL UPDATE Hartlepool Axe Murder Trial Begins Over Fatal Attack on Childhood Friend

UK News
Nigel Farage Slams Elon Musk Over Restore Britain Support in Makerfield By-Election

POLITICAL RIFT Nigel Farage Slams Elon Musk Over Restore Britain Support in Makerfield By-Election

UK News
Accrington Lancashire Faces Alarm Over 36 Turkish Barbers And 14 Vape Shops

BUSINESS BOOM Accrington Lancashire Faces Alarm Over 36 Turkish Barbers And 14 Vape Shops

UK News
Ex-Manchester Teacher Guilty of Upskirting and Child Sex Crimes

SCHOOL TEACHER Ex-Manchester Teacher Guilty of Upskirting and Child Sex Crimes

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Family Pays Tribute to Martin Mattie Glynn After Tragic Loss

TRIBUTES PAID Family Pays Tribute to Martin Mattie Glynn After Tragic Loss

UK News
Family Pays Tribute to Martin Mattie Glynn After Tragic Loss

Family Pays Tribute to Martin Mattie Glynn After Tragic Loss

UK News
15-Year-Old Charged with 22 Sexual Offences in Northamptonshire

SERIOUS CHARGES 15-Year-Old Charged with 22 Sexual Offences in Northamptonshire

UK News
15-Year-Old Charged with 22 Sexual Offences in Northamptonshire

15-Year-Old Charged with 22 Sexual Offences in Northamptonshire

UK News
Hemel Hempstead Man Jailed for Bleach Attack on Child

BLEACH ATTACK Hemel Hempstead Man Jailed for Bleach Attack on Child

UK News
Hemel Hempstead Man Jailed for Bleach Attack on Child

Hemel Hempstead Man Jailed for Bleach Attack on Child

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Carer Irene Found Dead at Winson Green Supported Living Home

CARER TRAGEDY Carer Irene Found Dead at Winson Green Supported Living Home

UK News
Carer Irene Found Dead at Winson Green Supported Living Home

Carer Irene Found Dead at Winson Green Supported Living Home

UK News
Woman Sought Over £4,400 Beauty Product Theft in Torquay Boots

SERIAL OFFENDER Woman Sought Over £4,400 Beauty Product Theft in Torquay Boots

UK News
Woman Sought Over £4,400 Beauty Product Theft in Torquay Boots

Woman Sought Over £4,400 Beauty Product Theft in Torquay Boots

UK News
Man Seriously Stabbed in Wigan Avon Road Attack

KNIFE ATTACK Man Seriously Stabbed in Wigan Avon Road Attack

UK News
Man Seriously Stabbed in Wigan Avon Road Attack

Man Seriously Stabbed in Wigan Avon Road Attack

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Lawmakers Question Ghislaine Maxwell’s Texas Prison Transfer After DOJ Talks

PRISON MOVE Lawmakers Question Ghislaine Maxwell’s Texas Prison Transfer After DOJ Talks

UK News
Lawmakers Question Ghislaine Maxwell’s Texas Prison Transfer After DOJ Talks

Lawmakers Question Ghislaine Maxwell’s Texas Prison Transfer After DOJ Talks

UK News
19-Year-Old Dies After Entering Balderton Lake in Newark

TRAGIC DROWNING 19-Year-Old Dies After Entering Balderton Lake in Newark

UK News
19-Year-Old Dies After Entering Balderton Lake in Newark

19-Year-Old Dies After Entering Balderton Lake in Newark

UK News
Man Charged With Murder After Woman Found Dead in Durrington

MURDER PROBE Murder Probe Launched After Helston Woman Found Dead

UK News
Man Charged With Murder After Woman Found Dead in Durrington

Murder Probe Launched After Helston Woman Found Dead

UK News
Watch Live