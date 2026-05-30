Woman Sought Over £4,400 Beauty Product Theft in Torquay Boots

Devon and Cornwall Police are seeking help to identify a woman linked to a £4,400 theft from Boots in Torquay on 28 March. Over 100 beauty products, including facial skincare, electric toothbrush heads, and Nicorette mouth sprays, were stolen during shop opening hours at the Wren Park store.

Key Items Stolen

The stolen goods include a wide range of skincare products and health aids, highlighting the scale and value of the theft.

Police Seek Public Help

Police released an image of the woman believed to have vital information to assist with their enquiries. They urge anyone recognising her or holding relevant information to come forward immediately.

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