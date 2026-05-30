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POLITICAL RIFT Nigel Farage Slams Elon Musk Over Restore Britain Support in Makerfield By-Election

Nigel Farage Slams Elon Musk Over Restore Britain Support in Makerfield By-Election

SEO HEADLINE: Nigel Farage Slams Elon Musk Over Restore Britain Support in Makerfield By-Election TWO WORD TEASE: Political Rift Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has hit out at Tesla boss Elon Musk for backing Restore Britain in the Makerfield by-election, warning his support risks splitting the right-wing vote. Musk, who recently shared a series of posts endorsing Restore Britain on his social platform X, has added fuel to tensions ahead of the crucial contest in the Greater Manchester seat.

Farage Warns Of Vote Split

Farage criticised Musk’s intervention, telling the Telegraph: “Elon Musk has decided he will try to split the right of British politics as best he can. This is supporting a party that’s one man with a social media account. Quite what he’s trying to achieve, I have no idea.” Farage suggested Labour’s Andy Burnham would welcome the split, as it could help boost his chances in the by-election.

Polls Show Tight Race

A recent Survation poll in Makerfield showed Labour’s Andy Burnham leading with 43% support, closely followed by Reform UK’s Robert Kenyon on 40%, with Restore Britain’s Rebecca Shepherd polling at 7%. The survey, the first since the by-election was announced, sampled 504 people and is described as an “indicative early look.”

Restore Britain Rejects Criticism

Britain’s Restore leader, Mr Lowe, dismissed Farage’s remarks as inaccurate. He told UKNIP: “Farage has just gone to the media to attack Restore Britain, again. He says Elon Musk is supporting a party that’s one man with a social media account. This is where Farage is so very wrong.” Lowe insisted the party represents millions of Britons and is focused on its members and community, not any one individual.

Musk’s Social Media Push

Elon Musk recently reposted supportive messages from Mr Lowe and responded to an interview with Reform UK’s Treasury spokesman, Robert Jenrick, by posting the phrase “Restore Britain.” This high-profile backing has drawn attention to the small party’s campaign in the by-election, which could influence the outcome between Labour and Reform UK candidates.

Makerfield Candidates Overview

  • Andy Burnham – Labour Party
  • Robert Kenyon – Reform UK
  • Rebecca Shepherd – Restore Britain
  • Jake Austin – Liberal Democrats
  • Dan Clarke – Libertarian Party
  • Alan “Howlin” Laud Hope – Official Monster Raving Loony Party
  • Sarah Wakefield – Green Party
  • Peter Ward – Rejoin EU
  • Michael Winstanley – Conservative Party

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