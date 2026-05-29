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POLICE APPEAL Sussex Police Appeal Over Tesco Thefts Across West Sussex

Sussex Police Appeal Over Tesco Thefts Across West Sussex

  Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal after a string of thefts were reported at Tesco stores across West Sussex, including at the Tesco Express on Dominion Road, Worthing. The most recent incident occurred around 2pm on Friday, March 27. Authorities are asking the public to come forward with any information, CCTV, or footage to assist the inquiry.

Thefts Target Tesco Stores

Multiple reports of theft from Tesco outlets in West Sussex have prompted Sussex Police to appeal for witnesses and information. The investigation focuses on identifying two individuals linked to these incidents.

Key Incident In Worthing

One highlighted theft took place at the Tesco Express store on Dominion Road, Worthing, at approximately 2pm on March 27. This event forms part of the broader investigation into the series of thefts.

Sussex Police Seek Public Help

Police are encouraging anyone who recognises the two people involved, or who possesses relevant CCTV, dashcam, or mobile footage, to get in touch. The public can report their information online or by calling Sussex Police on 101, quoting serial 218 of 04/04.

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