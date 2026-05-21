Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

MURDER SENTANCE Coventry Man Jailed for Murder of Anthony Priestley in Aldrich Avenue Stabbing

Coventry Man Jailed for Murder of Anthony Priestley in Aldrich Avenue Stabbing

A Coventry man has been sentenced to 27 years in prison for the murder of 53-year-old Anthony Priestley, who was fatally stabbed at a property on Aldrich Avenue in the early hours of 18 November last year. Warwick Crown Court handed down the jail term to Alexander Neilson, 28, following a police homicide investigation.

Brutal Late-night Attack

Alexander Neilson visited Anthony Priestley’s home and produced a knife, stabbing him eight times. Mr Priestley died that same night from his injuries.

Threats After The Murder

As Neilson left the address, he threatened others inside, warning them not to report the attack to the police or he would harm them as well.

Homicide Team Investigation

Police reviewed hours of CCTV footage along with witness statements which quickly led to the arrest of Neilson on the same day of the murder. Initially denying involvement, he later admitted to the stabbing during police interviews.

Guilty Plea And Sentencing

Neilson, who has no fixed address, pleaded guilty to murder on 19 May 2024. The following day, he was jailed for 27 years at Warwick Crown Court for the fatal stabbing of Anthony Priestley.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Person Dies On Tracks At Crawley Station In Non-Suspicious Incident

STATION TRAGEDY Person Dies On Tracks At Crawley Station In Non-Suspicious Incident

UK News
Gosport Man Jailed Over Knife Attack and Attempted Robbery

KNIFE ATTACK Gosport Man Jailed Over Knife Attack and Attempted Robbery

UK News
Lewisham Pair Charged in Dartford Cocaine Supply Probe

DEALERS CHARGED Lewisham Pair Charged in Dartford Cocaine Supply Probe

UK News
Lorry Driver Jailed Over £7m Cocaine Smuggled in Skims Clothing Load

DRUGS BUST Lorry Driver Jailed Over £7m Cocaine Smuggled in Skims Clothing Load

UK News
Wastewater Pump Failure at Totland Beach Sparks Pollution Alert

POLLUTION ALERT Wastewater Pump Failure at Totland Beach Sparks Pollution Alert

UK News
Andy Burnham Plans First 100 Days as PM Ahead of Makerfield By-Election Win

POWER PLAY Andy Burnham Plans First 100 Days as PM Ahead of Makerfield By-Election Win

UK News
Man Dies After Being Restrained By Dublin Shop Security For Alleged Theft

SECURITY DEATH Man Dies After Being Restrained By Dublin Shop Security For Alleged Theft

UK News
‘Married At First Sight’ Star Says Producers Cast Men With Criminal Records And Histories Of Domestic Violence

SHOW SCANDAL ‘Married At First Sight’ Star Says Producers Cast Men With Criminal Records And Histories Of Domestic Violence

UK News
Police Appeal After Serious Cyclist Injury In Chippenham Collision

POLICE APPEAL Police Appeal After Serious Cyclist Injury In Chippenham Collision

UK News
Katie Price Halts Search for Missing Conman Husband Lee Andrews

GAME OVER Katie Price Halts Search for Missing Conman Husband Lee Andrews

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Teen Arrested After Attempted Robbery Near Corsham Alleyway

STREET ROBBERY Teen Arrested After Attempted Robbery Near Corsham Alleyway

UK News
Teen Arrested After Attempted Robbery Near Corsham Alleyway

Teen Arrested After Attempted Robbery Near Corsham Alleyway

UK News
UK Set for Record-Breaking Heatwave with Temperatures Hitting 33°C This Bank Holiday

HEAT SURGE UK Set for Record-Breaking Heatwave with Temperatures Hitting 33°C This Bank Holiday

UK News
UK Set for Record-Breaking Heatwave with Temperatures Hitting 33°C This Bank Holiday

UK Set for Record-Breaking Heatwave with Temperatures Hitting 33°C This Bank Holiday

UK News
Police Investigate Multiple Fires in Harlow in May

FIRE STARTER Police Investigate Multiple Fires in Harlow in May

UK News
Police Investigate Multiple Fires in Harlow in May

Police Investigate Multiple Fires in Harlow in May

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Tonbridge Drug Dealer Jailed for Cocaine Possession and Supply

DRUGS BUST Tonbridge Drug Dealer Jailed for Cocaine Possession and Supply

UK News
Tonbridge Drug Dealer Jailed for Cocaine Possession and Supply

Tonbridge Drug Dealer Jailed for Cocaine Possession and Supply

UK News
Police Search for Sex Offender Alan Drake Missing From Essex

SEX OFFENDER ON THE RUN Police Search for Sex Offender Alan Drake Missing From Essex

UK News
Police Search for Sex Offender Alan Drake Missing From Essex

Police Search for Sex Offender Alan Drake Missing From Essex

UK News
Met Police Officer Dismissed for Racist and Discriminatory Remarks

POLICE SCANDAL Met Police Officer Dismissed for Racist and Discriminatory Remarks

UK News
Met Police Officer Dismissed for Racist and Discriminatory Remarks

Met Police Officer Dismissed for Racist and Discriminatory Remarks

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Man Jailed for 29 Years for Borehamwood Pipe Bomb Attempted Murder

BOMB PLOT Man Jailed for 29 Years for Borehamwood Pipe Bomb Attempted Murder

UK News
Man Jailed for 29 Years for Borehamwood Pipe Bomb Attempted Murder

Man Jailed for 29 Years for Borehamwood Pipe Bomb Attempted Murder

UK News
Dagenham Police Chase Ends With Passenger Injured After Car Pursuit

POLICE CHASE Dagenham Police Chase Ends With Passenger Injured After Car Pursuit

UK News
Dagenham Police Chase Ends With Passenger Injured After Car Pursuit

Dagenham Police Chase Ends With Passenger Injured After Car Pursuit

UK News
Sittingbourne Sex Offender Jailed for Breaching Restrictions and New Crimes

SEX CHARGES Sittingbourne Sex Offender Jailed for Breaching Restrictions and New Crimes

UK News
Sittingbourne Sex Offender Jailed for Breaching Restrictions and New Crimes

Sittingbourne Sex Offender Jailed for Breaching Restrictions and New Crimes

UK News
Watch Live