Coventry Man Jailed for Murder of Anthony Priestley in Aldrich Avenue Stabbing

A Coventry man has been sentenced to 27 years in prison for the murder of 53-year-old Anthony Priestley, who was fatally stabbed at a property on Aldrich Avenue in the early hours of 18 November last year. Warwick Crown Court handed down the jail term to Alexander Neilson, 28, following a police homicide investigation.

Brutal Late-night Attack

Alexander Neilson visited Anthony Priestley’s home and produced a knife, stabbing him eight times. Mr Priestley died that same night from his injuries.

Threats After The Murder

As Neilson left the address, he threatened others inside, warning them not to report the attack to the police or he would harm them as well.

Homicide Team Investigation

Police reviewed hours of CCTV footage along with witness statements which quickly led to the arrest of Neilson on the same day of the murder. Initially denying involvement, he later admitted to the stabbing during police interviews.

Guilty Plea And Sentencing

Neilson, who has no fixed address, pleaded guilty to murder on 19 May 2024. The following day, he was jailed for 27 years at Warwick Crown Court for the fatal stabbing of Anthony Priestley.