Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

BLADE ATTACK Man Jailed for GBH After Razor Blade Attack in Stockton

Man Jailed for GBH After Razor Blade Attack in Stockton

A 21-year-old man from Norton has been sentenced after inflicting grievous bodily harm (GBH) on a 19-year-old in Stockton using a razor blade. Shane Meir appeared at Teesside Crown Court on 15 May following the attack on 3 October 2025, which left the victim requiring surgery and physiotherapy.

Violent Attack At Stockton Home

Meir entered a property on Cheshire Road in Stockton, demanding car keys while brandishing a makeshift weapon. During the confrontation, he slashed the victim’s hand with a razor blade, causing serious injury.

Chase And Threatened Further Violence

After grabbing house keys by mistake, Meir ran into a neighbour’s garden. Realising his error, he lunged at the victim with a knife, forcing the 19-year-old to retreat indoors to avoid further harm.

Court Verdict And Sentence

At Teesside Crown Court, Meir was found guilty of section 20 GBH but cleared of aggravated burglary. He received a 27-month suspended prison sentence, must complete nine months of drug rehabilitation, 240 hours unpaid work, and abide by a five-year restraining order telling him to stay away from the victim. He is also fined a £187 surcharge.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Man Dies After Being Restrained By Dublin Shop Security For Alleged Theft

SECURITY DEATH Man Dies After Being Restrained By Dublin Shop Security For Alleged Theft

UK News
‘Married At First Sight’ Star Says Producers Cast Men With Criminal Records And Histories Of Domestic Violence

SHOW SCANDAL ‘Married At First Sight’ Star Says Producers Cast Men With Criminal Records And Histories Of Domestic Violence

UK News
Police Appeal After Serious Cyclist Injury In Chippenham Collision

POLICE APPEAL Police Appeal After Serious Cyclist Injury In Chippenham Collision

UK News
Katie Price Halts Search for Missing Conman Husband Lee Andrews

GAME OVER Katie Price Halts Search for Missing Conman Husband Lee Andrews

UK News
UK Man Spends £20k on Limb-Lengthening Surgery to Gain 7cm Height

HEIGHT SURGERY UK Man Spends £20k on Limb-Lengthening Surgery to Gain 7cm Height

UK News
Police Warn World Cup Pub Free-for-All Will Cause Disorder After Being Overruled

POLICE WARNING Police Warn World Cup Pub Free-for-All Will Cause Disorder After Being Overruled

UK News
Person Struck By Train At Crawley Level Crossing Disrupts Rail Lines

RAIL DISRUPTION Person Struck By Train At Crawley Level Crossing Disrupts Rail Lines

UK News
Aston Villa Victory Parade Hits Birmingham City Centre Today

VICTORY PARADE Aston Villa Victory Parade Hits Birmingham City Centre Today

UK News
Swindon Man Sidney Hoyland Charged Over June 2025 Indecent Exposures

POLICE CHARGE Swindon Man Sidney Hoyland Charged Over June 2025 Indecent Exposures

UK News
Father Pays Tribute to Daughters Found Off Brighton Beach

HEARTFELT TRIBUTE Father Pays Tribute to Daughters Found Off Brighton Beach

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Person Dies On Tracks At Crawley Station In Non-Suspicious Incident

STATION TRAGEDY Person Dies On Tracks At Crawley Station In Non-Suspicious Incident

UK News
Person Dies On Tracks At Crawley Station In Non-Suspicious Incident

Person Dies On Tracks At Crawley Station In Non-Suspicious Incident

UK News
Gosport Man Jailed Over Knife Attack and Attempted Robbery

KNIFE ATTACK Gosport Man Jailed Over Knife Attack and Attempted Robbery

UK News
Gosport Man Jailed Over Knife Attack and Attempted Robbery

Gosport Man Jailed Over Knife Attack and Attempted Robbery

UK News
Lewisham Pair Charged in Dartford Cocaine Supply Probe

DEALERS CHARGED Lewisham Pair Charged in Dartford Cocaine Supply Probe

UK News
Lewisham Pair Charged in Dartford Cocaine Supply Probe

Lewisham Pair Charged in Dartford Cocaine Supply Probe

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Kent Police Officers Honoured After Violent Maidstone Arrest Attack

POLICE BRAVERY Kent Police Officers Honoured After Violent Maidstone Arrest Attack

UK News
Kent Police Officers Honoured After Violent Maidstone Arrest Attack

Kent Police Officers Honoured After Violent Maidstone Arrest Attack

UK News
Teen Arrested After Attempted Robbery Near Corsham Alleyway

STREET ROBBERY Teen Arrested After Attempted Robbery Near Corsham Alleyway

UK News
Teen Arrested After Attempted Robbery Near Corsham Alleyway

Teen Arrested After Attempted Robbery Near Corsham Alleyway

UK News
UK Set for Record-Breaking Heatwave with Temperatures Hitting 33°C This Bank Holiday

HEAT SURGE UK Set for Record-Breaking Heatwave with Temperatures Hitting 33°C This Bank Holiday

UK News
UK Set for Record-Breaking Heatwave with Temperatures Hitting 33°C This Bank Holiday

UK Set for Record-Breaking Heatwave with Temperatures Hitting 33°C This Bank Holiday

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Investigator Uncovers New Details in Katie Price’s Missing Husband Lee Andrews Case

MYSTERY DEEPENS Investigator Uncovers New Details in Katie Price’s Missing Husband Lee Andrews Case

UK News
Investigator Uncovers New Details in Katie Price’s Missing Husband Lee Andrews Case

Investigator Uncovers New Details in Katie Price’s Missing Husband Lee Andrews Case

UK News
Tonbridge Drug Dealer Jailed for Cocaine Possession and Supply

DRUGS BUST Tonbridge Drug Dealer Jailed for Cocaine Possession and Supply

UK News
Tonbridge Drug Dealer Jailed for Cocaine Possession and Supply

Tonbridge Drug Dealer Jailed for Cocaine Possession and Supply

UK News
Police Search for Sex Offender Alan Drake Missing From Essex

SEX OFFENDER ON THE RUN Police Search for Sex Offender Alan Drake Missing From Essex

UK News
Police Search for Sex Offender Alan Drake Missing From Essex

Police Search for Sex Offender Alan Drake Missing From Essex

UK News
Watch Live