Man Jailed for GBH After Razor Blade Attack in Stockton

A 21-year-old man from Norton has been sentenced after inflicting grievous bodily harm (GBH) on a 19-year-old in Stockton using a razor blade. Shane Meir appeared at Teesside Crown Court on 15 May following the attack on 3 October 2025, which left the victim requiring surgery and physiotherapy.

Violent Attack At Stockton Home

Meir entered a property on Cheshire Road in Stockton, demanding car keys while brandishing a makeshift weapon. During the confrontation, he slashed the victim’s hand with a razor blade, causing serious injury.

Chase And Threatened Further Violence

After grabbing house keys by mistake, Meir ran into a neighbour’s garden. Realising his error, he lunged at the victim with a knife, forcing the 19-year-old to retreat indoors to avoid further harm.

Court Verdict And Sentence

At Teesside Crown Court, Meir was found guilty of section 20 GBH but cleared of aggravated burglary. He received a 27-month suspended prison sentence, must complete nine months of drug rehabilitation, 240 hours unpaid work, and abide by a five-year restraining order telling him to stay away from the victim. He is also fined a £187 surcharge.