Teen Arrested After Attempted Robbery Near Corsham Alleyway

A 16-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and involvement in the supply of class B drugs after an incident in Corsham on the evening of May 13. The event took place near Cresswells, close to Southerwicks, where a 19-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man were threatened by an aggressive male offering drugs, who then tried to steal the man’s phone.

Threats Made Near Alleyway

The victims encountered the suspect at the end of an alley near Southerwicks. The male initially offered drugs but quickly became hostile, verbally threatening violence and making threats to stab them, despite no weapon being seen.

Phone Theft Attempt Foiled

The male took the 21-year-old man’s phone, but the victim managed to retrieve it before the suspect fled the scene.

Police Act On Community Safety

Detective Constable Kev Golledge emphasised that threats and violence will not be tolerated, stating: “We will continue to target individuals who cause fear amongst our community.”

Ongoing Investigation

The teenager remains on bail as investigations continue. Police urge anyone with information to contact them, quoting crime reference number 54260058542.