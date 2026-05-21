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POLICE PROBE Assault Blocks New Road Dagenham as Police Seal Off Area

Assault Blocks New Road Dagenham as Police Seal Off Area

At around 4:20am, Police and london/">London Ambulance Service responded to an assault on New Road in Dagenham, London. The Metropolitan Police have sealed off the crime scene as investigations continue, causing road closures and disruption.

New Road Closed Both Ways

Emergency services have blocked New Road between Ballards Lane and Thames Avenue in both directions. The closure is affecting local traffic and public transport routes in the area.

Bus Routes Severely Disrupted

  • Route 145 diverted between Chequers Lane and LOR
  • Route 174 rerouted via Marsh Way, Thames Gateway and Ripple Road
  • Route 175 altered to avoid New Road, navigating Chequers Lane and Rielands Crescent
  • Route 287 redirected from New Road at Marsh Way

Police Maintain Crime Scene

The Met Police have established cordons at the scene as part of ongoing inquiries. Residents and commuters are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

Transport Users Warned

Passengers using affected bus routes are advised to check live travel updates and expect delays while services operate on diversion.

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