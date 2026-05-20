Katie Price Updates on Missing Husband Lee Andrews’ Facebook Activity

Katie Price has provided a new update on the ongoing mystery surrounding her missing husband, Lee Andrews, who has been reportedly active on Facebook despite being missing for six days. Lee, a 42-year-old businessman last seen in Dubai, is believed by Katie to have been kidnapped after he went silent mid-conversation last week. The search for Lee has drawn public and celebrity attention, with former Apprentice star Luisa Zissman joining the hunt.

Facebook Activity Confusion

Earlier on Wednesday, Luisa Zissman claimed she saw Lee active on Facebook Messenger, suggesting the kidnappers might be allowing him some social media access. However, Katie later clarified via her Instagram stories that it was actually her who had been on Lee’s Facebook account, not him. She shared a now-deleted screenshot of his profile to clear up the confusion.

Katie’s Desperate Search

The former glamour model has openly begged fans and the public for help to locate her husband, stating that he was last known to be tied up in the back of a van. She shared texts exchanged with Lee in which he mentioned being arrested and detained, although the exact circumstances remain unclear. Katie’s friends and family have expressed concern, emphasising that this is not a publicity stunt.

Family’s Plea For Answers

Lee’s mother, Trisha Andrews, has issued a heartfelt plea for her son’s safe return. While uncertain about the kidnapping theory, she acknowledges the family’s growing worry. Friends close to Lee’s family have confirmed that no one knows his current whereabouts and want him to be safe, signalling the seriousness of the situation.

Unfolding Drama In Dubai

Reports suggest Lee may be hiding in a derelict villa in Dubai, communicating sparingly on a burner phone and planning an escape from his problems. Although he was expected to appear on Good Morning Britain, he failed to fly and later denied having a travel ban. Katie and Lee’s whirlwind marriage and sudden silence have been described as a ‘soap opera’.

Legal And Financial Concerns

Amid the disappearance, Katie is reportedly consulting lawyers for advice. Additionally, there are claims Lee may have conned another woman out of £1,000, and Katie has expressed horror at these allegations. She remains determined to find Lee and understand what has happened to him. The Daily Mail has reached out to Lee Andrews, Interpol, and Hertfordshire Police for comment. Katie Price’s representative has declined to comment.