Missing Michael Drake Last Seen in Southampton Sholing Area

Police are urgently searching for 23-year-old Michael Drake, who was last seen in the Sholing area of Southampton at around 1am on Wednesday 20 May. Officers are concerned for his welfare and are appealing to the public for any information on his whereabouts.

Description And Clothing

White male

5ft 4ins tall

Skinny build

Short brown hair with a slight moustache

Wearing a black puffer jacket with a red hoodie underneath, black skinny jeans, and white and red trainers

Police Welfare Concern

Authorities have expressed serious concern for Michael’s well-being since he went missing in the early hours. Anyone spotting him is asked to contact the police immediately.

How To Help

If you have any information about Michael Drake’s location, please call 999 quoting reference number 44260236068 without delay.