Belfast Man Charged with Rape and Strangulation in Westlink Attack

A 22-year-old man from North Belfast appeared at magistrates’ court charged with raping and strangling his former partner in a wooded area near the Westlink on 19 May. The incident involved serious domestic abuse allegations and has sparked a police investigation due to its violent nature.

Alleged Attack Near Westlink

Prosecutors detailed that the defendant and victim met in Newtownabbey before taking a taxi to Clifton Street, Belfast. While walking near Grosvenor Road, the man reportedly became aggressive, accused her of messaging other men, and dragged her into nearby woods where the assault occurred.

Evidence And Victims Escape

CCTV footage captured the victim fleeing the wooded area, visibly distressed, followed closely by the defendant. She sought refuge at Grand Central Station, where staff assisted her and police were contacted. Medical examination documented 41 injury images following an eight-hour assessment.

Defence And Bail Rejection

The defendant denies all charges, with legal counsel attributing the victim’s injuries to earlier incidents and self-harm. Police opposed bail, citing concerns over potential witness interference and further offences. The judge remanded the man in custody with a return court date set for 17 June.

Domestic Abuse Aggravation

The court was informed that the offences are aggravated by domestic abuse. Prosecutors highlighted the gravity of the domestic violence elements, with police describing the case as highly concerning.

Ongoing Legal Process

The accused’s legal team urged consideration of his clean criminal record despite the serious nature of the allegations. The case remains open as investigations continue ahead of the defendant’s next court appearance.