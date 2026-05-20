Norfolk Family Pays Tribute After 14-Year-Old Adriana Retyte Dies in Hospital

The family of 14-year-old Adriana Retyte have paid a heartfelt tribute following her death in hospital, two days after emergency services were called to their Norfolk home. An inquest at Norfolk Coroner’s Court in Norwich has opened to investigate the circumstances surrounding Adriana’s passing.

Emotional Family Tribute

Adriana’s mother, Greta Saggers, 31, expressed her grief on social media: “It is with broken hearts that we share the loss of our beautiful Adriana. Thank you to everyone for the love, kindness, and support shown to our family during this incredibly difficult time.”

School Pays Respects

Adriana was a Year 9 pupil at Langley School near Loddon, Norfolk, where she was regarded as a “much-valued and cherished member” of the 900-strong student body. The school is offering pastoral support to fellow pupils in the wake of her death.

Inquest Opens

Norfolk assistant coroner Maeve Sykes confirmed at the inquest opening that Adriana was born on February 27, 2012, in Drogheda, Ireland. A full inquest into the circumstances of her death is scheduled for 10am on October 16.

Local Business Connection

Mrs Saggers is managing director of Norwich-based Anglian Recruitment and works as a manager at Strand Development Limited, her husband Ben Saggers’ property company.