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TRAFFIC CHAOS A13 Londonbound Closed After Multi-Vehicle Crash at Five Bells Interchange

A13 Londonbound Closed After Multi-Vehicle Crash at Five Bells Interchange

A serious multi-vehicle crash has forced the closure of the A13 London-bound at the Five Bells Interchange in Essex this morning. The incident has triggered heavy congestion with traffic backed up to the Pitsea Flyover as drivers are urged to avoid the area.  

Major Route Shut

The closure affects a busy section of the A13, causing significant delays during peak travel times. Emergency services are on scene, but details on the number of vehicles involved or any injuries remain unknown.

Traffic Building Rapidly

Tailbacks are reported extending towards the Pitsea Flyover, with surrounding roads also experiencing delays as drivers seek alternative routes.  

Police Await Comment

Essex Police have been contacted but have not yet provided information about the crash or any ongoing investigations.

Travel Advice Issued

Motorists are advised to avoid the affected stretch of the A13 where possible and consider diversions to ease congestion.

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