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ROYAL FAIL Two Royal Mail Workers Accused of Stealing £750,000 in Glasgow

Two Royal Mail Workers Accused of Stealing £750,000 in Glasgow

Two agency workers at Royal Mail’s Dennistoun depot in Glasgow, Mehdi Raza, 38, and Zafran Mahmood, 34, are accused of stealing £750,000 from special delivery packages between January 2023 and September 2024. The men allegedly sent the stolen cash to Pakistan while unlawfully handling mobile phones and large sums of cash.

Alleged Theft Operation

Raza and Mahmood reportedly targeted parcels containing mobile phones and substantial amounts of cash, diverting the money during their shifts. Their actions have prompted a police investigation into the breach of trust within Royal Mail operations.

Criminal Property Seized

Police found £159,842 of suspected criminal assets at Raza’s home in Newton Mearns, East Renfrewshire. Both suspects also face charges related to concealing, transferring, and moving criminal property from Scotland abroad.

Money Transfers To Pakistan

The pair allegedly transferred stolen funds multiple times between themselves and overseas, particularly to Pakistan. They are also accused of misleading Barclays Bank by falsifying the sale value of property and vehicles abroad to disguise the origins of the cash.

Legal Proceedings Underway

Mahmood, from Knightswood, Glasgow, and Raza have entered not guilty pleas at Glasgow Sheriff Court. The court will review the case at a hearing scheduled for next month as the investigation continues.

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