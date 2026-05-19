Five Warwickshire Officers Face Misconduct Hearings Over Darren Cumberbatch Death

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has concluded that five current and former Warwickshire officers have a case to answer over their role during the 2017 incident involving Darren Cumberbatch at a Nuneaton bail hostel. The incident began at Edward Street hostel and continued at George Eliot Hospital, where the 32-year-old died nine days later. The reinvestigation focused on the use of force during the restraint, including Taser, PAVA spray, punches, and baton strikes.

Gross Misconduct Allegations

Four officers, all constables, face gross misconduct hearings for breaches related to the use of force and failing to treat the incident as a medical emergency or assess risk properly. Two of these are no longer serving with the police. A fifth constable will face a misconduct meeting over communication and planning failures before entering the hostel toilet block where Mr Cumberbatch was restrained.

Background Appeal

The original incident occurred on 10 July 2017. An inquest in 2019 ruled Mr Cumberbatch’s death was drug-related but found police restraint contributed to it, noting serious failings and potentially excessive force. The restraint applied at George Eliot Hospital was deemed reasonable by the inquest jury.

Reinvestigation Findings

The IOPC’s 2022 decision to reinvestigate was prompted by new evidence and family representations. The inquiry reviewed all aspects of the restraint, including use of force in a confined area and the assessment of medical vulnerability. The final decision was announced in August 2025, confirming the officers’ misconduct cases.

Next Steps Appeal

The IOPC has directed Warwickshire Police to organise disciplinary proceedings. No criminal charges will be pursued, as the reinvestigation chose not to pass evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service. All parties, including Mr Cumberbatch’s family and the officers involved, have been notified of the findings.