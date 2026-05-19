Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

CASE TO ANSWER Five Warwickshire Officers Face Misconduct Hearings Over Darren Cumberbatch Death

Five Warwickshire Officers Face Misconduct Hearings Over Darren Cumberbatch Death

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has concluded that five current and former Warwickshire officers have a case to answer over their role during the 2017 incident involving Darren Cumberbatch at a Nuneaton bail hostel. The incident began at Edward Street hostel and continued at George Eliot Hospital, where the 32-year-old died nine days later. The reinvestigation focused on the use of force during the restraint, including Taser, PAVA spray, punches, and baton strikes.

Gross Misconduct Allegations

Four officers, all constables, face gross misconduct hearings for breaches related to the use of force and failing to treat the incident as a medical emergency or assess risk properly. Two of these are no longer serving with the police. A fifth constable will face a misconduct meeting over communication and planning failures before entering the hostel toilet block where Mr Cumberbatch was restrained.

Background Appeal

The original incident occurred on 10 July 2017. An inquest in 2019 ruled Mr Cumberbatch’s death was drug-related but found police restraint contributed to it, noting serious failings and potentially excessive force. The restraint applied at George Eliot Hospital was deemed reasonable by the inquest jury.

Reinvestigation Findings

The IOPC’s 2022 decision to reinvestigate was prompted by new evidence and family representations. The inquiry reviewed all aspects of the restraint, including use of force in a confined area and the assessment of medical vulnerability. The final decision was announced in August 2025, confirming the officers’ misconduct cases.

Next Steps Appeal

The IOPC has directed Warwickshire Police to organise disciplinary proceedings. No criminal charges will be pursued, as the reinvestigation chose not to pass evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service. All parties, including Mr Cumberbatch’s family and the officers involved, have been notified of the findings.

IOPC Director Emily Barry said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr Cumberbatch and all those affected by his death. These investigations have taken a long time and we recognise the impact on everyone involved. It was crucial the circumstances were thoroughly examined.”

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsPolice

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
National Police Dog Trials 2026 Award Winners Revealed in West Yorkshire

DOG TRIUMPHS National Police Dog Trials 2026 Award Winners Revealed in West Yorkshire

UK News
Man Charged After Assault on Battersea Bridge Bus Driver

SUSPECT CHARGED Man Charged After Assault on Battersea Bridge Bus Driver

UK News
Person Dies After Incident on Tracks at Kings Cross London

TRAGIC DEATH Person Dies After Incident on Tracks at Kings Cross London

UK News
Missing Maisy Last Seen in Southampton Thornhill Area

FIND MAISY Missing Maisy Last Seen in Southampton Thornhill Area

UK News
Operation Brock Activated on M20 for May Bank Holiday Delays

Operation Brock Activated on M20 for May Bank Holiday Delays

UK News
Rikki Doolan Drummer’s Footage Shows Out-of-Tune UTK Rally Singing

MUSIC CONTROVERSY Rikki Doolan Drummer’s Footage Shows Out-of-Tune UTK Rally Singing

UK News
Met Police Doubles Rape and Domestic Abuse Arrests in London

POLICE SURGE Met Police Doubles Rape and Domestic Abuse Arrests in London

UK News
Robbery At Boots Pharmacy In Bideford Sparks Police Appeal

ROBBERY ALERT Robbery At Boots Pharmacy In Bideford Sparks Police Appeal

UK News
Men Deny Murder and Abuse of Adopted Baby in Blackpool Trial

Men Deny Murder and Abuse of Adopted Baby in Blackpool Trial

UK News
UK Police Launch £30m Crackdown on Organised Crime in High Street Shops

POLICE CRACKDOWN UK Police Launch £30m Crackdown on Organised Crime in High Street Shops

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Two Jailed for Hiding Cocaine in Car Sock in Tamworth Drug Bust

DRUGS BUST Two Jailed for Hiding Cocaine in Car Sock in Tamworth Drug Bust

UK News
Two Jailed for Hiding Cocaine in Car Sock in Tamworth Drug Bust

Two Jailed for Hiding Cocaine in Car Sock in Tamworth Drug Bust

UK News
Disqualified Driver Jailed for 90mph Police Chase in Ferryhill

HIGH SPEED CHASE Disqualified Driver Jailed for 90mph Police Chase in Ferryhill

UK News
Disqualified Driver Jailed for 90mph Police Chase in Ferryhill

Disqualified Driver Jailed for 90mph Police Chase in Ferryhill

UK News
Two Men Jailed Over Willenhall Firearms Discharge at Family Home

GUN SENTANCING Two Men Jailed Over Willenhall Firearms Discharge at Family Home

UK News
Two Men Jailed Over Willenhall Firearms Discharge at Family Home

Two Men Jailed Over Willenhall Firearms Discharge at Family Home

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Cole Turley Admits Irvine Beach Teen Killing as Others Face Trial

TEEN MURDER Cole Turley Admits Irvine Beach Teen Killing as Others Face Trial

UK News
Cole Turley Admits Irvine Beach Teen Killing as Others Face Trial

Cole Turley Admits Irvine Beach Teen Killing as Others Face Trial

UK News
Grenfell Fire Police Probe Targets 57 Individuals and 20 Organisations

FIRE INVESIGATION Grenfell Fire Police Probe Targets 57 Individuals and 20 Organisations

UK News
Grenfell Fire Police Probe Targets 57 Individuals and 20 Organisations

Grenfell Fire Police Probe Targets 57 Individuals and 20 Organisations

UK News
Man Denies Abuse in Trial Over Toddler’s Death in Preston

TRIAL UPDATE Man Denies Abuse in Trial Over Toddler’s Death in Preston

UK News
Man Denies Abuse in Trial Over Toddler’s Death in Preston

Man Denies Abuse in Trial Over Toddler’s Death in Preston

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Five Warwickshire Officers Face Misconduct Hearings Over Darren Cumberbatch Death

CASE TO ANSWER Five Warwickshire Officers Face Misconduct Hearings Over Darren Cumberbatch Death

UK News
Five Warwickshire Officers Face Misconduct Hearings Over Darren Cumberbatch Death

Five Warwickshire Officers Face Misconduct Hearings Over Darren Cumberbatch Death

UK News
Surrey Police Probe Two Historic Child Sex Abuse Claims in Epstein Files

POLICE PROBE Surrey Police Probe Two Historic Child Sex Abuse Claims in Epstein Files

UK News
Surrey Police Probe Two Historic Child Sex Abuse Claims in Epstein Files

Surrey Police Probe Two Historic Child Sex Abuse Claims in Epstein Files

UK News
Police Appeal After Woman Missing From Plymouth Weston Mill Area

POLICE CONCERNS Police Appeal After Woman Missing From Plymouth Weston Mill Area

UK News
Police Appeal After Woman Missing From Plymouth Weston Mill Area

Police Appeal After Woman Missing From Plymouth Weston Mill Area

UK News
Watch Live