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DOG TRIUMPHS National Police Dog Trials 2026 Award Winners Revealed in West Yorkshire

National Police Dog Trials 2026 Award Winners Revealed in West Yorkshire

West Yorkshire Police hosted the 64th National Police Dog Trials, showcasing the UK’s top police dog handlers and their canines at Nostell on Saturday, 16th May 2026. The event drew thousands of visitors eager to see 21 police dogs from forces nationwide compete in tracking, building searches, and suspect apprehension exercises.

Thrilling Competition Finale

The trials culminated in a public family day featuring demonstrations from police dogs, the mounted unit, and specialist departments. Attendees witnessed impressive displays of obedience, agility, and operational skills that highlight the vital role of police dogs in UK policing.

Top Dogs Crowned

PC Magnus McGarry and PD Kim from Police Scotland were awarded the Jordan Shield as overall champions. The event also recognised excellence across various categories, including tracking, searching, obedience, and criminal work, with winners from Police Scotland, Devon & Cornwall, Metropolitan Police, and Essex.

Police Praise Event Success

Assistant Chief Constable Robert McCoubrey said: “The National Police Dog Trials have been a fantastic success, showcasing the dedication and skill of dogs and handlers from across the UK. It was a great chance to engage the public and highlight how police dogs keep our communities safe.”

Supporting UK Policing Excellence

The trials underscored the critical contribution of police dogs in locating missing persons, apprehending offenders, and recovering evidence. West Yorkshire Police thanked all participating forces, organisers, sponsors, volunteers, and the public for making the event successful.

Full Winners List

  • Jordan Shield (Overall Winner): PC Magnus McGarry & PD Kim, Police Scotland
  • City of London Trophy (Second Highest Mark): PC Noah Tilley & PD Gus, Devon & Cornwall
  • Sir James Starritt Trophy (Third Highest Mark): PC Niall Gibson & PD Mary, Police Scotland
  • Stanley Peck Trophy (Best Obedience): PC Niall Gibson & PD Mary, Police Scotland
  • William Palfrey Trophy (Best Criminal Work): PC Magnus McGarry & PD Kim, Police Scotland
  • Joseph Simpson Trophy (Best Tracking Dog): PC Darren Barnard & PD Kylo, Essex
  • Commander Willis Trophy (Best Searching Dog): PC Tim Elliott & PD Rafe, Metropolitan Police
  • Brigadier Rymer-Jones Trophy (Track & Search): PC Tim Elliott & PD Rafe, Metropolitan Police
  • Alex Memorial Trophy (Obedience & Criminal Work): PC Magnus McGarry & PD Kim, Police Scotland
  • Morton Trophy (Best Turned Out Team): PC Martin Hunter & PD Ace, Metropolitan Police
  • NFRSA Trophy (Outstanding Enthusiasm & Determination): PC John Warren & PD Albert, Devon & Cornwall

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