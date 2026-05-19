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COURT TRIAL Tyla Wharmby Denies Murder of Baby Hunter in Ramsgate Court

Tyla Wharmby Denies Murder of Baby Hunter in Ramsgate Court

Tyla Wharmby, 24, appeared at Canterbury Crown Court charged with the murder of 12-week-old baby Hunter Hodges in Ramsgate. Hunter died at King’s College Hospital in London on 15 July 2022 after suffering catastrophic brain injuries. Wharmby, who is not the infant’s biological father, pleaded not guilty to murder and grievous bodily harm before Judge Simon James.

Catastrophic Brain Injury

An inquest revealed Hunter sustained a hypoxic ischemic brain injury caused by oxygen deprivation. The grievous bodily harm charge alleges Hunter was shaken weeks prior to his death, according to the prosecution.

Legal Process Begins

Wharmby was initially arrested in 2022 following Hunter’s death and was rearrested in 2023. He confirmed his identity and entered not guilty pleas at the hearing. The trial is set for October and expected to last around six weeks under a High Court judge.

Other Suspect Cleared

A teenage woman arrested in 2022 in connection with the case was later released without charge.

Trial To Proceed

The upcoming trial will focus on evidence examining the cause of Hunter’s injuries and the circumstances surrounding his death.

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