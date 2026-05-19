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DIRTY BAG Katie Price Urges Public Help After Husband Lee Andrews Goes Missing in Dubai

Katie Price Urges Public Help After Husband Lee Andrews Goes Missing in Dubai

Katie Price has urgently appealed for public assistance after her husband, Lee Andrews, disappeared in Dubai five days ago. The former glamour model, 47, expressed her deep distress and denied claims that Lee’s disappearance was a publicity stunt, revealing she has had no contact with him since he was last seen with his hands tied in the back of a van.

Public Plea For Answers

In a heartfelt video, Katie dismissed rumours that she was involved in Lee’s vanishing, calling such suggestions “disgusting”. She urged anyone with information to come forward, emphasising the seriousness of the situation and her growing anxiety. Authorities in both the UK and Dubai have been notified and are actively investigating his disappearance.

Five Days Without Contact

Katie revealed that neither she nor Lee’s family has heard from him since late Wednesday night. Despite efforts by police, no trace of Lee has been found. She described the last communication – a FaceTime where Lee appeared hooded and restrained – and admitted the situation is causing her “sky-high anxiety.” She remains hopeful for his safe return.

Claims Of A Double Life

Lee Andrews has been accused by former partners of running elaborate scams, with ex-girlfriend Alana Percival sharing her experiences of manipulation and deceit during their relationship. Alana warned Katie about Lee’s alleged patterns of behaviour and said she believes Lee is now lying low in a Dubai villa, planning his next moves on a burner phone.

Legal And Media Developments

Last night, reports emerged suggesting Lee is wanted by Interpol, and Hertfordshire Police have escalated their investigation following accusations from previous partners. Meanwhile, Katie, who wed Lee in January after a whirlwind romance, has been consulting lawyers amid heightened media attention surrounding the case.

Katie’s Emotional Struggle

Throughout, Katie has maintained her composure publicly, sharing how the uncertainty has affected her mentally and emotionally. Wearing her wedding ring, she thanked supporters for their kindness and emphasised that, despite speculation, the situation is not a game. She asked the media and public to respect the seriousness of Lee’s disappearance and her plea for help.

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