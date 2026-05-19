Police Appeal After Serious Easby Road Collision Injures Two in Bradford

West Yorkshire Police are urgently appealing for information and dashcam footage following a serious collision on Easby Road, Bradford, on Monday 18 May 2026. The crash at 1.15pm involved a white Audi TT and a red and white Honda off-road motorbike, resulting in critical injuries to two 18-year-old men on the motorbike. The incident also caused damage to two parked cars.

Critical Injuries Reported

Both young males riding the Honda motorbike were rushed to the hospital, where they remain in critical condition. Emergency services attended the scene promptly after the call at 1.15pm.

Appeal For Witnesses

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit are keen to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or events leading up to it. They are especially interested in hearing from motorists who might have dashcams that recorded the incident or the moments before it.

How To Help the Police

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit. You can report details via West Yorkshire Police live chat or by calling 101. When contacting police, quote log 736 of 18 May.