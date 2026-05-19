Leicester Police Seek Three Men Over Nightclub Stabbing on Gravel Street

Leicester police are appealing for help identifying three men in connection with a stabbing incident at a Gravel Street nightclub on the early hours of Monday 4 May. Officers and East Midlands Ambulance Service responded at around 3.30am after a 19-year-old was stabbed and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Urgent Police Appeal

Detectives have released images of three men they want to speak to as no arrests have yet been made. They believe these individuals may hold key information to progress the investigation.

Incident Location

The stabbing occurred within a night club on Gravel Street, Leicester, a popular nightlife area. Security and witnesses have been urged to come forward to assist officers.

Victim Condition

The 19-year-old victim was treated in hospital for injuries described as neither life-threatening nor life-changing. Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.

How To Help

Anyone with information can report online via the Leicestershire Police website quoting reference 26*255676, or call 101 directly.