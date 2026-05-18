M25 QE2 Bridge Closure Triggers Major Delays with Dartford Tunnel Diversion

Police have closed the clockwise M25 QE2 Bridge between junction 31 (A1306 Lakeside / Purfleet) and junction 1A (A206 Dartford), causing severe traffic congestion stretching back to junction 29 (Romford / Basildon). The closure, enforced due to a police incident, is leading to heavy delays on the A13 and A1306 Arterial Road in both directions approaching the M25.

Bridge Shutdown Sparks Tailbacks

The closure of the critical QE2 Bridge section has created significant bottlenecks on the M25, with traffic gridlocked far beyond the immediate area. Commuters are facing lengthy delays amid the disruption.

Dartford Tunnel Becomes Main Route

With the QE2 Bridge closed, all vehicles are being diverted through one of the Dartford tunnels, which has a 5-meter height limit. This diversion route is now handling all clockwise M25 traffic crossing the river, intensifying volume and congestion inside the tunnels.

Widespread Traffic Impact

The closure’s effects extend beyond the motorway, with heavy delays reported on local roads, including the A13 and A1306, as drivers seek alternative routes to avoid the bottleneck near the bridge closure.

Official Diversion In Place

Authorities have confirmed a diversion is in operation directing motorists through the Dartford tunnels. Drivers are advised to allow extra travel time and check for live traffic updates ahead of their journey.