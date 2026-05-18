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BRIDGE ATTACK Bus Driver Critically Injured in Assault on Battersea Bridge

Bus Driver Critically Injured in Assault on Battersea Bridge

Police are urgently appealing for witnesses after a 64-year-old Transport for London bus driver was seriously assaulted on Battersea Bridge just after midnight on Monday, 18 May. Emergency services, including London’s Air Ambulance, attended the scene following reports of the attack. The driver remains in critical condition in the hospital.

Serious Assault Investigation

A 32-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remains in custody as police continue their investigation. The attack reportedly followed a confrontation on the pavement near a stationary bus at a bus stop.

Urgent Witness Appeal

Detective Superintendent Fiona Van Kampen from the Met’s South West Borough Command Unit said, This took place on one of London’s busiest bridges, so we are urgently appealing for anyone with information to come forward. If you have dashcam or mobile phone footage of what happened, it is important that we see it.” She added, “Our thoughts remain with the victim’s family as enquiries continue.”

How To Help Police

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact police on 101 quoting CAD 174/18May. To remain anonymous, members of the public can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

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