Holly Valance Backs Pauline Hanson After Marching With Tommy Robinson

Former Neighbours star Holly Valance, 43, has publicly backed far-right Australian One Nation leader Pauline Hanson after marching with Tommy Robinson at his Unite the Kingdom rally in london/">London on Saturday. Valance, who holds dual Australian and British citizenship, spoke to Adelaide Now at the event held alongside a rival pro-Palestinian demonstration, urging Australians not to be ashamed of patriotism.

Holly’s Patriotic Plea

Valance delivered a blunt message to Australians, saying: “Don’t be embarrassed and don’t be too scared to stand up for the country that’s given you everything, that’s given you freedom, that’s given you the great life that you have. Respect it, respect the culture, respect the flag, don’t be embarrassed to fly the flag, be patriotic, stand in that and don’t let anybody tell you you’re a racist for doing so. That’s disgusting and treacherous and treasonous that they would.”

Firm Right-wing Stance

Valance admitted she is “absolutely right-wing” and unapologetic about the label far-right. On Hanson, she said: “An amazing, loving Australian… Hindsight is an amazing thing, and she was on to something then, and we all laughed at her, me included. I remember being a child and watching her and being told she’s the crazy lady. Not so crazy now.”

Political Rebirth

Since leaving Australia, which she criticised for embracing “woke stuff,” Valance has reinvented herself as a conservative activist. She has aligned with Reform UK and right-wing figures globally, sparked by a 2022 meeting with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, organised by Nigel Farage, whom she credits for her shift. Valance called Trump “fabulous.”

Controversial Comeback Track

Her 2025 reworked single Kiss Kiss (XX) My A**e, tied to Hanson’s film A Super Progressive Movie, sparked a brief ban by Apple after hitting number one on Australia Day’s best-selling songs chart. The ban was later overturned after public backlash, which Valance claimed boosted the track’s profile.

Future Political Ambitions

Valance attended the rally with new partner Grant Gale, a former soldier and her family’s ex-bodyguard. Following her public political pivot, there are calls for Valance to stand as an MP in the UK—a move she has yet to confirm or deny.