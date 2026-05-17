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DRUGS HAUL Four Jailed Over Manchester Airport Cocaine Smuggling Plot

Four Jailed Over Manchester Airport Cocaine Smuggling Plot

Four men have been jailed for their roles in a major cocaine smuggling operation through Manchester Airport. Albanian nationals Elton Hallaci, 32, and Artur Iseberi, 27, together with British citizens Dale Hosker, 49, and Dale Creen, 35, were convicted following an investigation led by the National Crime Agency (NCA) that uncovered a well-organised plot involving hundreds of kilograms of Class A drugs trafficked via US couriers.

Two Crime Groups Uncovered

The operation involved two organised crime groups working in tandem to receive cocaine shipments at Manchester Airport. The drugs came concealed inside suitcases flown in from Cancun, Mexico, and were handed over by American couriers arriving without checked luggage.

Major Cocaine Seizures

On 11 May 2024, around 100kg of cocaine was collected at the airport by Hallaci, Iseberi, and Hosker. One suitcase containing 20kg was seized by Border Force officers. Weeks later, another shipment totalling 300kg, valued at approximately £24 million, was brought in suitcases. Authorities recovered multiple high-purity cocaine packages, some with tracking devices.

Secret Compartments And Ledgers

Police discovered a Jaguar car fitted with a concealed compartment used for hiding drugs. Handwritten ledgers in Albanian were also recovered, detailing drug distribution networks across the UK, including Bradford, London, and Birmingham. Fingerprints of Hallaci and Iseberi were found on the notes, confirming their involvement in the plot.

Arrests And Evidence

The men were arrested on 17 June 2025 after being caught on CCTV during the imports. Iseberi attempted to evade arrest by climbing onto his roof. Weapons were found at Creen’s home. Hallaci, Iseberi, and Hosker pleaded guilty to smuggling and possession with intent to supply, while Creen was convicted of possession with intent to supply.

Sentencing At Bolton Crown Court

On 15 May, Hallaci was sentenced to 21 years and seven months in prison, Iseberi received 18 years, and Creen was handed 11 years. Hosker’s sentencing has been deferred to a hearing on 1 June at Bolton Crown Court.

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