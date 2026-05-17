Met Police Probed Over Sleeping Guards at Windsor Castle

Police officers tasked with protecting the royal family at Windsor Castle are under investigation after allegations emerged that some were found sleeping and leaving their posts unattended while on duty. The Metropolitan Police’s Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS) is probing the conduct of officers from the Royalty and Specialist Protection team following concerns raised recently.

Serious Allegations Raised

According to reports, several key officers assigned to security at Windsor Castle allegedly slept during shifts and abandoned their posts. Such behaviour is said to fall far below the standards expected of those with frontline protective roles overseeing royal safety.

Official Investigation Underway

The Met has confirmed that the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has been informed and has agreed that the case will be handled locally by the DPS. This urgent probe aims to establish the full facts and uphold the integrity of royal security operations.

Possible Restrictive Duties

The DPS is currently assessing whether any of the officers implicated should be placed on restricted duties while the investigation continues. A decision on this is expected before the end of next week as the Met moves to maintain public confidence.

Met Police Statement