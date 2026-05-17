Twelve Men to Face Trial Over 2015 Fatal Attack on Cambridge United Fan

Twelve men are set to stand trial accused of causing the death of Simon Dobbin, a devoted Cambridge United fan, nearly 11 years after a vicious attack in 2015. The assault left Simon, 48, with permanent brain damage and unable to walk or talk following an unprovoked beating after a match against Southend United.

Long-running Case

The brutal incident occurred when Simon was targeted by a group following an unrelated fight earlier that day. He was repeatedly kicked and stamped on by attackers. Simon’s condition deteriorated over the years before he passed away in 2020, prompting these manslaughter charges.

Defendants Named

Greg Allen, 37

Jamie Chambers, 33

Lewis Courtnell, 43

Philip McGill, 40

Ryan Carter, 40

Scott Nicholls, 49

Matthew Petchey, 35

Rhys Pullen, 29

Thomas Randall, 31

Michael Shawyer, 40

Alexander Woods, 33

James Woods, 33

All defendants will appear in court on 8 September to enter pleas, with a provisional trial date set for 5 April 2027.

Wife’s Emotional Tribute

Simon’s wife Nicole, who became his full-time carer after the attack, attended the latest court hearing. She described her late husband as her “gentle giant” and expressed her overwhelming grief but also thanked those who supported them.