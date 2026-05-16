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SURVIVOR TRAGEDY Survivor Greece Pulled After Contestant Suffers Leg Amputation in Dominican Republic

Survivor Greece Pulled After Contestant Suffers Leg Amputation in Dominican Republic

The Greek version of Survivor has been pulled from the air following a horrific accident involving contestant Stavros Floros, 22, who suffered a partial amputation of his left leg during filming in the Dominican Republic. Floros was spearfishing between shoots when he was struck by a tourist boat, causing severe injuries. Emergency services responded immediately, and he remains hospitalised in stable condition.

Accident On Set

The incident occurred while filming on a remote island, when a passing boat’s propeller struck Floros, chopping his left leg below the knee and seriously damaging his right ankle. Production company AcunMedya confirmed that authorities are investigating the accident’s circumstances.

Production Halted

SKAI channel, which broadcasts Survivor Greece, confirmed the show has been suspended indefinitely. They pledged full support to Floros and his recovery, stating, “We will assist with Stavros’s treatment and recovery.”

Boat Captain Under Review

Greek police have launched an investigation into the boat captain involved in the collision. Officials aim to determine how the accident occurred in what was supposed to be a secure filming area.

Positive Outlook

Despite the traumatic injury, Floros remains optimistic. His mother said, “He’s happy to be alive. That’s what he told me: ‘Mom, why should I be sad? I’m alive! We’ll deal with everything else later.’” His resilience has been widely praised amidst this tragic event.

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