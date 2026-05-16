Witnesses Sought After Two-Van Crash on M25 Near Sevenoak

Kent Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a collision between two vans on the M25 near Sevenoaks late on Tuesday, 28 April 2026. The crash happened clockwise at junction 5, close to the A21 Sevenoaks Bypass, shortly before midnight.

Emergency Services Respond

Police, the Kent Fire and Rescue Service, and South East Coast Ambulance all attended the scene following the incident at 11.44pm. Both drivers, aged 39 and 74, were taken to the hospital, where they remain in stable condition with injuries.

Police Seek Witnesses

Investigators have urged anyone who witnessed the crash or captured dashcam footage to come forward. Witnesses are asked to contact Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 28-1712, to assist the ongoing inquiry.