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GUN ATTACK Gunman Jailed Over Tipton Primary School Shooting Incident

Gunman Jailed Over Tipton Primary School Shooting Incident

A 26-year-old man has been jailed for over seven years after firing a gun near a primary school in Tipton, West Midlands. Armed police responded to the shooting on Rushmere Road close to Sandgate Road at around  3.25pm on 18 July 2025, prompting an urgent safety operation near the school.

Armed Police Response

Officers quickly secured the area and found two spent cartridge casings and two live rounds at the scene. Parents and children were sent back inside the school as the investigation unfolded.

CCTV Leads Police

Police inquiries involving CCTV footage identified a car and an individual reaching into his waistband with a firearm. The man was later confirmed as Omar Khan from Birmingham.

Suspect Arrested

Khan was arrested on 18 August after armed officers spotted the vehicle linked to the shooting. He was found driving the car and carrying a knife at the time of arrest.

Court Outcome

At Birmingham Crown Court on 7 May, Khan pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, ammunition possession without a certificate, carrying a bladed article in public, and driving without a licence or insurance. He received a prison sentence of seven years and seven months.

Police Statement

PC Kyle Bowering said: “It was fortunate no one was hurt. Khan chose to commit this crime next to a primary school, putting children and families at serious risk. I hope his prison time makes him reflect on the potential devastating consequences of his actions.”

West Midlands Police reaffirmed their commitment to tackling weapons offences and keeping local communities safe.

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