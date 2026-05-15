Cambridge Man Jailed for Harassment and Restraining Order Breach

Daniel Wilson, 38, of Neptune Close, Cambridge, has been sentenced to 16 months in prison for repeatedly breaching a non-molestation and restraining order issued last year. Despite the prohibitions, Wilson harassed his ex-partner with threats and unwanted contact, prompting police action and a court trial at Cambridge Crown Court on 7 May.

Threats At Local Pub

Wilson approached his former partner at her local pub on 12 December around 7.45pm, despite the court orders. Holding a glass, he threatened her, saying, “Keep staring at me and I will smash this glass in your face.”

Persistent Harassment Via Email

Wilson continued his unwanted contact by emailing the victim multiple times over Christmas and January. His messages included wishes for Christmas and unsettling declarations like, “I’m getting you back if it’s the last thing I do.”

Further Intimidation And Arrest

On 5 February, Wilson returned to the pub and issued warnings to the victim’s partner before cycling away. On Valentine’s Day, he sent flowers with a card signed “Love Daniel.” Later that month, Wilson was arrested at his home. While at Parkside Police Station, he was overheard urging someone on the phone to “tell her to drop this.”

Court Outcome And Sentencing

Wilson pleaded guilty to harassment by breach of restraining and non-molestation orders, plus common assault. Charges for stalking, causing serious alarm and attempting to pervert the course of justice were left on file. He received a further ten-year restraining order to protect the victim.