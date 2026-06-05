Police Appeal After Attempted Burglaries at Plymouth Businesses

Detectives from the Priority Crime Investigation Team (PCIT) are urging business owners across Plymouth and surrounding areas to review CCTV footage following attempted burglaries on Tuesday 19 May. The suspect, described as a slim, bearded white male in black clothing and a cap, targeted staff-only entrances to access offices and safes at two separate businesses but left empty-handed.

Multiple Premises Targeted

Officers believe the suspect may have visited other businesses in Plymouth, Yelverton, Tavistock, and the South Hams the same afternoon between 2.10pm and 11pm. Some premises may not be aware they were targeted, prompting the police to ask all retailers and licensed venues to check for suspicious individuals in restricted areas.

Urgent Cctv Review Requested

Police warn that critical CCTV evidence may be lost if potential victims do not come forward promptly. Officers are conducting visits to as many sites as possible but emphasise the importance of business owners proactively reviewing their security footage during the specified time frame.

Detailed Suspect Description

The suspect is described as a white male of average height and slim build, wearing black clothes and a cap, with a beard. He gained access via staff entrances before attempting to open safes in office spaces.

How To Help Police

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity, has CCTV footage, or suspects their business was targeted should contact police via 101 or through the official website, quoting reference number 50260128588.