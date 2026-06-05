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AIR AMBULANCE SUPPORT Man Seriously Injured in Dog Kennel Hill Traffic Incident London

Man Seriously Injured in Dog Kennel Hill Traffic Incident London

A man was seriously injured in a traffic incident on Dog Kennel Hill, SE22, London, on 4 June. The London Ambulance Service swiftly responded, dispatching ambulance crews, paramedics in fast response vehicles, and an incident response officer. An Air Ambulance helicopter from Kent Surrey Sussex was also deployed to support the emergency services.

Rapid Emergency Response

At 11:02am, the London Ambulance Service received the alert and sent multiple units to the scene. Fast response cars and an incident officer helped provide swift assessment and urgent care.

Air Ambulance Support

The Kent Surrey Sussex Air Ambulance helicopter was deployed to provide critical specialist assistance, underlining the seriousness of the incident.

Patient Taken To Trauma Centre

After initial treatment at the scene, the injured man was transported by road to a major trauma centre for advanced medical care.

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