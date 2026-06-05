Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

BRING HIM HOME Search Underway for Missing 52-Year-Old Benjamin Niuwenhuisen in Plymouth

Search Underway for Missing 52-Year-Old Benjamin Niuwenhuisen in Plymouth

Devon and Cornwall Police continue their search for Benjamin Niuwenhuisen, a 52-year-old man reported missing from Derriford Hospital in Plymouth. Benjamin was last seen at 8.45pm on Tuesday, 2 June, on Brest Road. Authorities are urgently appealing for information to help locate him.

Ongoing Search Efforts

Extensive searches are being conducted around the Derriford area to trace Benjamin’s whereabouts. Police remain committed to finding him safely and have released updated images to aid the public in identifying him.

Distinctive Appearance

Benjamin is described as a white male, approximately 5ft 8ins tall, balding, and of slim build. At the time of his disappearance, he was believed to be wearing a black t-shirt and black trousers with a white skeleton bone print, along with red socks.

Urgent Police Appeal

Anyone who has seen Benjamin or knows his location is urged to contact Devon and Cornwall Police immediately by calling 999 and quoting log 683 of 2 June. Public assistance is crucial to bringing this case to a swift conclusion.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Driver Assaulted After Road Rage Incident in Gillingham

ROAD RAGE Driver Assaulted After Road Rage Incident in Gillingham

UK News
Former Swindon Teacher Jailed Nine Years for Abusing Boys

POLICE PRAISE Former Swindon Teacher Jailed Nine Years for Abusing Boys

UK News
Man Shot with Crossbow at University of Surrey as Student Arrested

CAMPUS ATTACK Man Shot with Crossbow at University of Surrey as Student Arrested

UK News
Elderly Couple Die After Car Overturns in Haddiscoe Norfolk Crash

FATAL TRAGEDY Elderly Couple Die After Car Overturns in Haddiscoe Norfolk Crash

UK News
Nigel Farage Claims Two-Tier Policing After Southampton Murder Row

POLICE ROW Nigel Farage Claims Two-Tier Policing After Southampton Murder Row

UK News
Wiltshire Man Re-Arrested Over Wilful Neglect in Care Probe

ARREST MADE Wiltshire Man Re-Arrested Over Wilful Neglect in Care Probe

UK News
Two Men Arrested in London Over £153m TikTok Tax Fraud Scam

TAX SCAM Two Men Arrested in London Over £153m TikTok Tax Fraud Scam

UK News
A lorry driver has been slammed with a 17-month ban after being caught twice over the legal drug drive limit while behind the wheel of a heavy goods vehicle

DRUG BAN Swindon Man Banned Three Years for Driving Under Influence of Cannabis

UK News
Prison Watchdog Jailed for Smuggling Cannabis to Liverpool Inmate

PRISON SCANDAL Prison Watchdog Jailed for Smuggling Cannabis to Liverpool Inmate

UK News
Three Royal Navy Crew Killed in Devon Merlin Helicopter Crash

NAVY TRAGEDY Three Royal Navy Crew Killed in Devon Merlin Helicopter Crash

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Brighton & Hove Launches Overnight Deep-Clean Service to Revamp City Centre

CITY CLEANSE Brighton & Hove Launches Overnight Deep-Clean Service to Revamp City Centre

UK News
Brighton & Hove Launches Overnight Deep-Clean Service to Revamp City Centre

Brighton & Hove Launches Overnight Deep-Clean Service to Revamp City Centre

UK News
Teenager Jamal Ringrose Fatally Stabbed in Dollis Hill Murder Probe

MURDER PROBE Teenager Jamal Ringrose Fatally Stabbed in Dollis Hill Murder Probe

UK News
Teenager Jamal Ringrose Fatally Stabbed in Dollis Hill Murder Probe

Teenager Jamal Ringrose Fatally Stabbed in Dollis Hill Murder Probe

UK News
Brighton & Hove Launches Shared Electric Cargo Bike Scheme

ECO TRANSPORT Brighton & Hove Launches Shared Electric Cargo Bike Scheme

UK News
Brighton & Hove Launches Shared Electric Cargo Bike Scheme

Brighton & Hove Launches Shared Electric Cargo Bike Scheme

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Driver Disqualified After High-Speed Crash on M4 Near Membury Services

DRINK DRIVING Driver Disqualified After High-Speed Crash on M4 Near Membury Services

UK News
Driver Disqualified After High-Speed Crash on M4 Near Membury Services

Driver Disqualified After High-Speed Crash on M4 Near Membury Services

UK News
Man Arrested After Crossbow Attack Injures Security Guard at University of Surrey

CROSSBOW ATTACK Man Arrested After Crossbow Attack Injures Security Guard at University of Surrey

UK News
Man Arrested After Crossbow Attack Injures Security Guard at University of Surrey

Man Arrested After Crossbow Attack Injures Security Guard at University of Surrey

UK News
Four Arrested After Man Stabbed to Death in Sparkbrook Birmingham

FATAL STABBING Four Arrested After Man Stabbed to Death in Sparkbrook Birmingham

Breaking News, UK News
Four Arrested After Man Stabbed to Death in Sparkbrook Birmingham

Four Arrested After Man Stabbed to Death in Sparkbrook Birmingham

Breaking News, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Chester Man Charged Over Following Women Between May and June 2026

FOLLOWING WOMEN Chester Man Charged Over Following Women Between May and June 2026

UK News
Chester Man Charged Over Following Women Between May and June 2026

Chester Man Charged Over Following Women Between May and June 2026

UK News
Man Wanted for Serious Assault with Broken Bottle in South Elmsall

HORRIFIC ATTACK Man Wanted for Serious Assault with Broken Bottle in South Elmsall

UK News
Man Wanted for Serious Assault with Broken Bottle in South Elmsall

Man Wanted for Serious Assault with Broken Bottle in South Elmsall

UK News
Hackney Man Convicted for Dalston Shooting Conspiracy

GANG VIOLENCE Hackney Man Convicted for Dalston Shooting Conspiracy

UK News
Hackney Man Convicted for Dalston Shooting Conspiracy

Hackney Man Convicted for Dalston Shooting Conspiracy

UK News
Watch Live