Search Underway for Missing 52-Year-Old Benjamin Niuwenhuisen in Plymouth

Devon and Cornwall Police continue their search for Benjamin Niuwenhuisen, a 52-year-old man reported missing from Derriford Hospital in Plymouth. Benjamin was last seen at 8.45pm on Tuesday, 2 June, on Brest Road. Authorities are urgently appealing for information to help locate him.

Ongoing Search Efforts

Extensive searches are being conducted around the Derriford area to trace Benjamin’s whereabouts. Police remain committed to finding him safely and have released updated images to aid the public in identifying him.

Distinctive Appearance

Benjamin is described as a white male, approximately 5ft 8ins tall, balding, and of slim build. At the time of his disappearance, he was believed to be wearing a black t-shirt and black trousers with a white skeleton bone print, along with red socks.

Urgent Police Appeal

Anyone who has seen Benjamin or knows his location is urged to contact Devon and Cornwall Police immediately by calling 999 and quoting log 683 of 2 June. Public assistance is crucial to bringing this case to a swift conclusion.