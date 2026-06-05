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KNIFE ATTACK Two Men Convicted of Stabbing Iran International Journalist in Wimbledon

Two Men Convicted of Stabbing Iran International Journalist in Wimbledon

Two Romanian men have been convicted of stabbing a journalist working for Iran International in Wimbledon, south london/">London, earlier this year. The attack took place on 29 April 2024 outside the victim’s home on Queensmere Road. Counter Terrorism Policing London led the investigation, which uncovered that the men fled to Romania immediately after the assault. Following international cooperation, the suspects were extradited to the UK for trial.

Targeted Attack Uncovered

The victim, a prominent news presenter for Iran International TV, was stabbed multiple times in the leg as he left his home and approached his car. One attacker asked for money while another held the victim before delivering the multiple stab wounds. Both men then fled on foot. The attack was deemed targeted due to ongoing threats made by the Iranian regime against the media organisation, which Iran had previously labelled a terrorist group.

Met Police And International Effort

Officers quickly traced the suspects’ escape route, which included a getaway car in New Malden and a taxi trip to Heathrow Airport. The trio left the UK by flight to Geneva shortly after the assault. DNA evidence linked items discarded during the escape to the suspects. Working with Romanian police, CPS and National Crime Agency, extradition warrants led to the arrest and return of two suspects, Nandito Badea, 21, and George Stana, 25. A third man remains under investigation in Romania.  

Extensive Surveillance Reveals Reconnaissance

Mobile phone data and CCTV footage revealed that the suspects carried out hostile reconnaissance of the victim’s address on multiple occasions. The two men had previously raised suspicion in the area a year earlier. Evidence included their travel from a West Brompton hotel in a blue Mazda, a car purchased via Facebook. The meticulous investigation exposed the planning behind the violent attack.

Official Response And Sentencing

Chief Superintendent Kris Wright, head of Protective Security Operations for Counter Terrorism Policing London, said: “This was a targeted and violent attack likely connected to the Iranian regime, who wanted to evade justice. However, thanks to a thorough international investigation, we have shown there is nowhere to hide.” The two convicted men will be sentenced on 3 July 2025.

Ongoing Security Measures

Counter Terrorism Policing continues collaborating with Persian-language media and UK organisations to provide security advice against threats linked to Iran. The public is urged to report suspicious activity to police on 0800 789 321 or dial 999 in an emergency.

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