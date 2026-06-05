West Midlands Police Hunt Parcel Thieves in Moseley Birmingham

West Midlands Police are appealing for information after parcel thieves targeted a residential complex on Alcester Road, Moseley, Birmingham on 28 April at around 3.45pm. Suspects broke in and stole parcels from the property, sparking a police investigation to catch those responsible.

Parcel Theft Alert

Thieves gained unauthorised entry into the residential complex before stealing multiple parcels. The theft adds to growing concerns over security in the Moseley area.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Officers have released images of two suspects and urged anyone with information to come forward. Witnesses can contact West Midlands Police by calling 101 and quoting the incident number 20/231444/26.

Impact On Residents

This brazen theft has left residents feeling vulnerable about deliveries and property safety. Police encourage securing parcels and reporting suspicious activity immediately.