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FIND LAUREN Police Appeal After Swindon Woman Lauren Goes Missing

Police Appeal After Swindon Woman Lauren Goes Missing

Police are urgently seeking help to find 22-year-old Lauren from Swindon, who has not been seen since around 9.30pm on Thursday 4 June. Authorities have serious concerns for her welfare and are appealing to the public for information.

Last Known Whereabouts

Lauren was last spotted wearing a dark hoodie, mint green Adidas tracksuit bottoms with white stripes, navy trainers, and a beanie hat. She is approximately 5ft 3in tall with brown hair, carrying a black rucksack at the time.

Urgent Police Request

Anyone with information on Lauren’s whereabouts is urged to contact emergency services immediately. Police advise calling 999 and quoting log 363 of 4 June to assist their inquiries.

Community Alert

The search has been widely shared locally as officers coordinate efforts to locate Lauren and ensure her safe return.

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