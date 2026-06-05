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POLICE BUST Man Jailed for Throwing Loaded Gun from Window in Hucknall

Man Jailed for Throwing Loaded Gun from Window in Hucknall

A 26-year-old man has been sentenced to over seven years in prison after throwing a loaded revolver and ammunition out of a window when police raided his home in Hucknall. Officers attended the property on Watnall Road on 4 March 2026 to arrest Tiron Desuza on unrelated matters, only to find him disposing of a firearm during the operation.

Drone Captures Disposal

While securing the rear of Desuza’s home, an officer noticed a landing window open and items being tossed onto a flat roof below. Police drone footage confirmed the roof was clear before officers arrived, capturing the exact moment the window was opened and the firearm thrown out.

Firearm And Ammo Recovered

Police found a revolver and several rounds of ammunition wrapped in a plastic bag. Despite being arrested and questioned, Desuza denied ownership or discarding the weapon, claiming the open window was due to burning incense.

Guilty Plea Leads To Jail

DeSuza later pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition. On 3 June at Nottingham Crown Court, he was sentenced to seven years and two months in prison for the offences.

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Topics :CourtsCrime

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