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MURDER CHARGE Woman Murdered Near Helston As Man Charged with Rape and Killing

Woman Murdered Near Helston As Man Charged with Rape and Killing

An 81-year-old woman, Jenny Firth from Ashton near Helston, has died following an incident reported to police on May 29. Cornwall Police have charged Edward Holden, 36, of Penzance, with her murder and rape. He appeared at Truro Crown Court on June 2 and is remanded in custody ahead of a November trial. The tragic case has deeply affected the local community and family.

Family Tribute To Jenny

Jenny Firth was described by her family as a “fun-loving, mischievous and charismatic” woman who dedicated her life to her community. She served as Ashton village’s post lady for over 25 years and was cherished by locals. Family called her death “sudden and tragic” and said she brought immense joy to those around her.

Man Charged And Remanded

Edward Holden, 36, of Alexandra Place, Penzance, was charged with rape and murder relating to the incident in Ashton. He appeared at Truro Crown Court on June 2 and was remanded in custody pending trial, scheduled for November.

Community In Mourning

Jenny’s passing has left a significant impact on the Ashton community, where she lived for more than 60 years. Her family and neighbours continue to grieve the loss of a well-loved local figure.

Respecting Privacy

The family have requested privacy to grieve this devastating loss and emphasised focusing on Jenny’s legacy through joyful memories rather than the circumstances of her death.

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