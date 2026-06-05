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FIND ALBERT Police Appeal to Find Missing Gillingham Man Albert Cooper

Police Appeal to Find Missing Gillingham Man Albert Cooper

Kent Police are urgently seeking help to find Albert Cooper, a 30-year-old man reported missing from Gillingham on Thursday, 4 June 2026. Albert was last seen around 3pm in the Sturdee Road area and is believed to have walked towards Gillingham town centre.

Details Of The Disappearance

Albert Cooper is described as white, 5ft 9in tall, with a slim build, brown hair, and a short beard. At the time of his disappearance, he is thought to have been wearing a grey tracksuit and black trainers.

Known Locations And Connections

Albert has known links to the Longfield and Vigo areas, which could be relevant to his current whereabouts.  

How To Help

Police are urging anyone with critical information about Albert’s location to call 999 immediately, quoting reference 05-0845. For other information, contact Kent Police via live chat on their website or by dialling 101.

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