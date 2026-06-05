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KNIFE ATTACK 21-Year-Old Man Stabbed and Hospitalised in Ellenborough Road Sidcup

21-Year-Old Man Stabbed and Hospitalised in Ellenborough Road Sidcup

A 21-year-old man was stabbed on Ellenborough Road in Sidcup near Bedens Road at around 7am on June 4. Emergency services, including police and London Ambulance crews, arrived at the scene to find the victim with stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Ellenborough Road Attack

Metropolitan Police officers are actively speaking to witnesses and reviewing CCTV footage to progress the investigation into the stabbing/" title="Stabbing" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">stabbing. No arrests have been made so far as enquiries remain ongoing.

Victims Condition

The injured man’s condition has been assessed by hospital staff and is currently not considered life-threatening, offering some relief to the local community concerned by the incident.

Local Community Impact

The stabbing on a residential road in Sidcup has raised concerns among residents about safety in the area, prompting police patrols and appeals for information from locals.

Witness Appeal

The Metropolitan Police have urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward to assist with their inquiries and help bring those responsible to justice.

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Topics :Crime

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