Police Issue E-Fit for Man Exposing Himself on Birstall Footpath

West Yorkshire Police have released an e-fit image after a man exposed himself on a footpath next to Birstall High Street on Saturday, May 9. The incident happened between 12.25pm and 12.30pm near a sunbed shop, where a female walker reported the lewd act. Officers are appealing for information to help identify the suspect.

Suspect Description Released

The man is described as Asian, around 22 years old, slim, with dark brown hair brushed to one side. He was wearing a dark blue sweatshirt and dark trousers at the time of the incident.

Where Incident Took Place

The footpath where the offence occurred runs adjacent to Birstall’s busy High Street, a popular pedestrian area frequented by shoppers and residents alike.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

West Yorkshire Police urge anyone with information or who recognises the man in the e-fit to contact the Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policing Team on 101 or online, quoting crime number 13260261743.