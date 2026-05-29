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SECURITY ALERT Man Charged Over Iranian Intelligence Probe Targeting UK Journalist

Man Charged Over Iranian Intelligence Probe Targeting UK Journalist

A 46-year-old Greek national, Ioannis Aidinidis, has been charged under the National Security Act after a Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) london/">London investigation into alleged assistance to a foreign intelligence service. The case involves claims of targeting a UK-based journalist working for Iran International, linked to Iran. Aidinidis, arrested in West Sussex on 16 May and detained under section 27 of the National Security Act 2023, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 29 May.

Allegations Linked To Iran

The charges relate to section 3 (2) of the National Security Act 2023 concerning assistance to a foreign intelligence service. The investigation focused on alleged attempts to target a UK-resident journalist affiliated with a Persian-language media outlet, highlighting ongoing concerns about foreign intelligence activities within the UK.

CTPs Ongoing Support For Media

Commander Helen Flanagan, Head of CTP London, emphasised the force’s continued cooperation with Persian-language media organisations to enhance safety and security measures. “We continue to offer advice and support to those who may be at risk,” she said, reassuring the public and media professionals.

Public Vigilance Urged

CTP urged citizens to remain alert and report any suspicious activity. Members of the public with concerns over their safety can reach out to local police or contact dedicated helplines. The authorities stress there is no known wider threat to the public at this time.

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