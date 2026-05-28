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SCHOOL SCANDAL Man Arrested Masturbating Outside Palma de Mallorca School Gates

Man Arrested Masturbating Outside Palma de Mallorca School Gates

A 30-year-old Mexican man was arrested after being caught masturbating outside Colegio Madre Alberta, a primary school in Palma de Mallorca, on Tuesday morning. Off-duty National Police officers who were dropping off their own children intervened quickly to restrain him until uniformed colleagues arrived. The incident, which took place around 9am on 26 May, shocked parents and pupils as they arrived for the school day.

Off-duty Officers Intervene

Two off-duty police officers witnessed the man with his trousers down near a one-litre beer bottle in plain sight of parents and children. They acted swiftly to physically detain him and prevent further disturbance before the local police could take over.

Suspect Held On Exhibitionism Charges

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of exhibitionism and brought before a judge two days later. Though released, he was issued a restraining order preventing him from approaching the school premises.

Concerns Over School Safety

Parents raised serious safety concerns following the incident, with the school immediately filing a protection complaint and seeking stronger safeguards around its gates. The event reignited public calls for enhanced enforcement to protect educational settings across Spain.

Broader Public Order Debate

The case has intensified national debates on public order and policing near schools amid similar incidents reported across Europe. Authorities are under pressure to introduce tougher preventive measures to keep children safe in public spaces.

Social Media Reaction

Footage of the arrest circulated widely on social media, with many praising the rapid response of the off-duty officers for preventing a potentially distressing situation. The man was reportedly intoxicated and known to frequent the local area.

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Topics :Crime

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