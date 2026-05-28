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STREET ABUSE Dame Helen Mirren Confronted In The Street: ‘Evil Zionist B*tch’

Dame Helen Mirren Confronted In The Street: ‘Evil Zionist B*tch’

Dame Helen Mirren was targeted with a verbal attack by a pro-Palestine supporter while walking in Tower Hill, London, alongside her husband, American film director Taylor Hackford. The man shouted an anti-Zionist insult at the 80-year-old actress, sparking reactions across social media. The incident took place amid ongoing tensions surrounding the Israel-Palestine conflict, which has recently featured in public disputes involving celebrities.

Verbal Attack On Actress

The confrontation saw the man call Dame Helen Mirren an ‘evil Zionist b*tch’ in the street. Despite the abuse, Mirren reportedly managed to keep calm and smiled through the encounter. The incident has raised concerns about hostile public behaviour toward public figures over political views.

Links To Recent Celebrity Dispute

This outburst comes shortly after reports emerged of a clash between Dame Helen Mirren and actor Tom Hardy during filming of MobLand, linked to differing opinions on Israel and Palestine. Tom Hardy was later dismissed from the production, although there is no official link between the incident and Mirren’s street harassment.

Public Reaction Divided

Social media responses have been mixed, with some praising the man for confronting Mirren, while many others condemned the abuse, calling it unacceptable to verbally attack an elderly woman regardless of political views.

Celebrity Backlash Over Politics

The episode adds to a series of tensions involving celebrities and accusations related to Zionism, such as Robbie Williams having to cancel a concert in Istanbul after public backlash over similar issues.

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