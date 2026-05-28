Daler Rowney Fire Debris Sparks Health Warning in Local Area

Residents near the Daler Rowney fire site off Peacock Lane have been urged by the council and UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) not to clean debris from the recent blaze. The advisory, issued on Thursday 28 May, follows concerns that asbestos-containing materials may have been released into the smoke plume, potentially contaminating gardens, homes, and vehicles in the area.

Asbestos Risk Raised

The fire-damaged Daler Rowney building is believed to have a cement roof that could contain asbestos. UKHSA notes there is a low public health risk but advises caution as debris may carry asbestos particles lodged in ash deposits around the vicinity.

Official Precautionary Advice

Locals have been instructed to leave any remaining ash and debris untouched to avoid potential exposure. This updated guidance was prompted after several residents reported finding debris in their gardens following earlier, less specific advice.

Low Health Risk Confirmed

While UKHSA confirms that the risk from fires involving asbestos materials is generally low and no long-term health effects have been evidenced, removal of asbestos-containing debris by professionals is advised to minimise exposure.

Council Action Planned

On Friday morning, the council will conduct property visits within a 200-metre radius of the smoke plume. Their teams will assess the situation, offer professional cleanup support, and provide further guidance to affected residents.