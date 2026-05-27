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POLICE CONFIRM Human Remains Identified Near A617 Rainworth Bypass After Police Search

Human Remains Identified Near A617 Rainworth Bypass After Police Search

Nottinghamshire Police are investigating after human remains were discovered beside the A617 Rainworth Bypass woodland on Saturday 23 May. Emergency services were called following a public report, and officers believe they have identified the man found at the site. His family have now been informed and is receiving support from specialist officers as enquiries continue.

Ongoing Specialist Investigation

Detectives and archaeological experts have remained at the scene since the discovery and plan to continue their detailed examination over coming days.

Family Support Underway

While formal identification awaits post-mortem confirmation, Nottinghamshire Police have informed the family. Detective Inspector Stuart Barson confirmed that specially trained officers are assisting the family during this difficult time.

Police Reassure Public

Authorities are working to establish the exact circumstances and timing of the man’s death. Detective Inspector Barson assured the public that there is no wider risk linked to the discovery and thanked the community for their assistance.

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